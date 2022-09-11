Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Sept. 11

Today is Sunday, September 11, the 254th day of 2022. There are 111 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The largest number of pupils in the history of the Martinsville Public School were enrolled Monday at the annual opening. The auditorium did not have seating capacity for the student body.

1947: The scheduled appearance of M. R. Schottland, president of the Virginia Mirror Company, before a meeting of Local 284, United Furniture Workers of America, at 2:30 o’clock this afternoon was called off when representatives of the union refused to accept an invitation from Mr. Schottland to have the men meet with him at the company plant.

Also 1947: A large, rambling frame barn owned by Johnnie Richardson went up in flames on Barrow’s Mill Road in northern Martinsville today, destroying a mule, a horse and a considerable stock of feed and grain, and $3,000 worth of machinery.

1972: Pannill Knitting Co. which already has manufacturing plants in Martinsville and Stuart, plans one for Floyd County. It cannot be established, however, until the company expands its dye house capacity here to provide materials for the sewing and cutting operations in Floyd.

Also 1972: A line of tobacco-laden trucks arrived at the new Farmers Warehouse on U.S. 58 east today. The warehouse began accepting tobacco this morning for opening sales Monday on the Old Belt Market. Dan Robertson, warehouse operator, expects 268,000 pounds to be auctioned at average prices around $86 per 100 pounds.

1997: Dallas, Tex.,-based Pillowtex Corp. announced today it will buy Fieldcrest Cannon Inc. for $700 million. The purchase combines home textile firms which accounted for more than $1.5 billion in sales in 1996, according to a written statement released by the two firms.