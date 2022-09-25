Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, Sept. 25

Today is Sunday, September 25, the 268th day of 2022. There are 97 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Fieldale – The Graded School opened here on last Monday with the largest attendance ever enrolled on the first day of school. It was estimated that approximately three hundred were present. Miss Gillie Koger, the principal of the school, made a very appropriate opening address …

1947: Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, will be observed by Jewish residents of Martinsville from sundown at 5:46 p.m. today to sundown Wednesday. … Jewish worshippers will hold religious services in the O’Hev Zion Synagogue on Moss street.

Also 1947: Oliver Jones and W. Harvey Brown, of near Moore’s Springs, Stokes county, N.C., rolled into Martinsville yesterday with the first deliveries of tobacco to be made on the Martinsville left market, which opens tomorrow. Jones and Brown said their combined delivery amounted to 2,994 pounds.

1972: Mrs. E.R. Rush was hostess to the Greenwood Garden Club Tuesday in her home, 907 Jefferson Circle. A letter of resignation was read from Mrs. Hal Prillaman. Mrs. G.T. Lester Sr. read a letter of thanks from the Martinsville Memorial Library …

Also 1972: Ad: Grand opening Celebration Now In Progress! Winn Dixie – Henry County’s Laurel Park Plaza on U.S. Hwy. 58 at Dogwood Road. New store hours: 9 a.m. ‘til 9 p.m., Mon. thru Sat.

1997: When he was hired as an automobile technician 20 years ago, Jimmy Edwards of Sanville never thought he would have to deal with training coordinators, satellite hook-ups, interactive courses or even computers on the job. But when the 49-year-old computerphobe is not working on cars at the Nelson Ford dealership in Stanleytown, he’s taking courses, studying for tests or using computers and computerized equipment to keep from becoming obsolete.

