Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, September 18

Today is Sunday, September 18, the 261st day of 2022. There are 104 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Martinsville tobacco auction warehouses will be open for the sale of leaf tobacco tomorrow morning. The warehouses operating are: Brown’s, J.M. and J.B. Davis, proprietors and Banner, E.J. Davis, proprietor.

1947: Income from its utilities set an all-time record for the City of Martinsville during August, it was revealed today in the monthly reports prepared by superintendents of the Department of Electricity and the Water system. The combined income from the Water and Electrical departments total of $44,076.56, an increase of $5,165.60, or around 13 per cent, over the sales for July the previous high mark.

1972: Henry County may keep the old city shop property off Fayette Street even though Martinsville officials have asked for its return, according to County Administrator Bob Grant. The county paid the city $15,000 for the shop property several years ago for a jail site.

Also 1972: Martinsville and Henry County’s Jewish citizenry are observing Yom Kippur. .. It is a day of fasting and prayer and is the highest of all holy days in the Jewish faith … Several area business are closed in observance of the holy day. They include Davidson’s, Gilmore’s Boot Shop, Globman’s, Helig-Meyers, Kolodny’s, Leed’s Music Center, Nathans of Bassett, Russell’s and Sater’s.

1997: Office Max opened for business at Liberty Fair Mall this morning and will hold its grand opening at 11 a.m. Sunday. Store Manager Daniel P. Andrews shows off the new building which will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.