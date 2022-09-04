Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Sunday, September 4

Today is Sunday, September 4, the 247th day of 2022. There are 118 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922, these ads: Company H., 166 Infantry, Virginia National Guards, left here on August the 9th to attend the Annual Encampment at Camp Trinkle, State Rifle Range, Virginia Beach, and returned on August 24th. … Col. Opie said this was the best National Guard Camp from every standpoint that he ever had attended and this camp had accomplished more in two weeks than any other camp.

1947: Announcement has been made at Leaksville-Spray that representatives of Fieldcrest Mills are co-operating with the community leaders of Fieldale, Leaksville, Spray and Draper in perfecting plans for a Fieldcrest Community Week.

Also 1947: The Community Theatre reported today that 325 tickets have been sold for the three Barter Theatre and the one Community Theatre production to be presented here this fall. … The sponsors expect a revival of interest before September 16 when the first play, Oscar Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest,” is presented here. Other Barter plays in the fall include “Twelfth Night: and “Payment Deferred.”

1972: Martinsville’s new Mayor Francis T. West has named a local legislator for duty on a special committee that will consider formation of a redevelopment authority for downtown renewal. The name of State Sen. William F. Stone of Martinsville has been added to the list of committee members that includes Councilmen Morton T. Lester, W.D. Hartford, City Manager Thomas Noland, Public Works Director George Brown, city banker Frank Fulton and merchants Leon Globman and Robert Canupp.

1997: A training drill for firefighters this morning was interrupted by the real thing – a kitchen fire at Stanleytown Health Care. About half the personnel on scene to provide safety for the trainees left the drill, on Waycross Drive, to respond to the call at the health care center.