Here’s what happened locally on April 13 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923, these ads: During Clean Up Week do not neglect your car. Let us drain your crank case and put in fresh oil. Try our new Autoline “F” oil – absolutely stops chattering of your bands. Full line of car varnish and polish. Car washing a specialty. Acme Motor Company, Inc. Fordson, Lincoln, Ford./Wear Our Overalls while cleaning painting and fixing up. Then come to us for your New Spring and Summer Wear. The latest styles and materials in Men’s Women’s and Children’s Clothings, Furnishings and Footware. Globman’s Dept. Store, “The Big Double Front Store.” Martinsville – Virginia

1948: Spero Koumpas, Martinsville restaurant proprietor, has been informed by friends in Danville that his sister, Mrs. Mary Hosadas, was recently kidnapped by Communists in Greece and that she is believed to have been killed. Others captured by the Communists when Mrs. Hosadas was abducted were found dead, it was said by Greek residents of Danville.

1973: The Henry County School Board Thursday night adopted a $10.2 million budget proposal for fiscal year 1974 that will provide for a kindergarten program for approximately 750 students, a reduced student-teacher ratio in the schools and a 5.5 percent pay raise for all school personnel. The figure is almost $2 million higher than the current $8.3 million dollar budget …

1998: A Bassett firefighter was recovering at home this morning after a tree fell on him during a forest fire Monday near King’s Grant Retirement Community, his wife said. Denise Cooley said her husband, Lee, 39, was sleeping this morning after being released last night from Memorial Hospital. She and Bassett Fire Department Chief Joey Hundley said Lee Cooley suffered a cracked shoulder blade when the tree fell on him.