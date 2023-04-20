Here’s what happened locally on April 20 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Report of Sunday Schools for April 8, 1923: On roll – 860; Present, 382; Absent, 478; Collection, $46.01. You will note that more were absent than were present, last Sunday. We are going to raise this question, we wonder if those that were absent stayed from their respective vocations on Monday. C.W. Heath, Pres.

1948: City and county school authorities looked ruefully today at the ruins of the Henry County Training School and then tackled the problem of finding housing space for the 562 students burned out of their classrooms when the structure went up in flames yesterday.

1973: A significant expansion in services without a tax increase is envisioned by the Henry County Supervisors during the next budget year. The supervisors hold a budget session tomorrow to determine funding levels and priorities for a wide range of new or expanded programs. Chairman Melvin Brown said today the supervisors will consider appropriating funds for a solid waste program and solutions to drainage problems, plus money to establish enforcement of state-required plumbing, electric and building codes.

Also 1973: The fate of Patrick County’s fruit crops was still uncertain today as estimates of the statewide loss to peach crops ranged as high as 50 per cent in the wake of last week’s freeze. “We’re just waiting it out right now,” said James Reed, an agent with Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University’s Cooperative Extension Service in Stuart.

1998: Longtime Tultex Corp. public relations director Kathy Rogers has been appointed executive director of the Henry County-Martinsville United Way. She will begin work May 11 at a salary of $38,000, according to United Way President Bill Farrar.