Here’s what happened locally on April 27 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The first services will be held in the new Baptist Church in Bassett Sunday afternoon at 2:30 o’clock. An interesting program has been arranged for the occasion. The church is a handsome brick building which cost $25,000 and is a credit to the growing town of Bassett.

1948: Ten dollar prizes apparently have no attraction for Henry county sportsmen. Although the Henry County Game and Fish Protective Association offered to give $10 to the club member who caught the largest trout on yesterday’s opening day of the season, no one appeared at the office of Court Clerk John Shumate to claim the award. Several club members who finished in Patrick county Tuesday are known to have hauled in trout measuring more than 12 inches.

1973: UNION GROVE, S.C. – Buddy Pendleton may be the mailman’s answer to singing telegrams. The Stuart, Va., postal worker took a break from sorting letters to walk off with the title of champion fiddle player at the 49th annual Union Grove Old-Time Fiddlers Convention here Sunday.

1998: A Stuart mother and her 14-year-old son are in Charlottesville today for a special kind of family reunion. Tina Jackson and her son, Robert, who earlier this year became the state’s first recipient of a double-lung transplant from living donors, were scheduled to appear at a press conference at the University of Virginia Medical Center … Most importantly to them, the Jacksons again will see the two men who helped save Roberts life when they each donated a small portion of a lung to the boy. Family friends Randy Crawford and John Poe, who like the Jacksons attend Faith Baptist Church in Bassett, each donated a lobe – a small, lower portion of the lung – to Robert.