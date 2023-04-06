Here’s what happened locally on April 6 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: These classified ads: WANTED – Good man to clerk in grocery store. Apply to J.W. Booker & Co., Martinsville, Va./WANTED – Experienced clerk for modern grocery store. Permanent for right party. Address “Grocery-man,” care Bulletin Office./Will be glad to take typewriting work at home at 548 Brown street. Will arrange charges by the hour or by folio of one hundred words. PHONE 296, LILLIAN LANIER.

1948: Congressman Thomas B. Stanley of the Fifth Congressional District paid his $250 qualifying fee to State Treasurer Jesse W. Dillon yesterday in Richmond as the first step towards renomination in August’s Democratic primary. Mr. Stanley was first elected to the House of Representatives in November, 1946, to fill an unexpired term created by the resignation of Thomas G. Burch, who was appointed to the YU.S. Senate, succeeding the late Senator Carter Glass.

1973: Can a Martinsville housewife-mother find happiness by sharing her home with a 7-foot Brazilian boa constrictor? It depends on the person, of course, but in the case of Mrs. Jimmy Stone, the answer apparently is yes. Her son, Scott, has kept a 7-foot boa in a big aquarium container for about a year now. Mrs. Stone had some misgivings at first but has become philosophical about it. “After all,” she laughed, “you have to learn to live with a lot of things when you have three boys.”

1998: Plans for water service in the Axton and Oak Level communities of Henry County are flowing toward a probably construction this fall. Health department review of the plans will be the most time-consuming job before digging can begin, says Steve Plante, engineer for the Henry County Public Service Authority.