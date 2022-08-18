Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Aug. 18

Today is Thursday, August 18, the 230th day of 2022. There are 135 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Unless the Danville Chamber of Commerce insists upon it, the Martinsville road improvement will not be undertaken this year. The strike situation has again played a role in upsetting plans which were made for the completion of the work.

1947: More than $60,000 in new construction projects have been authorized or started here during the first half of August, with 13 permits issued for new work at the office of E.E. Frost, city building and plumbing inspector, it was announced today. New work … includes seven new dwelling units, ranging in cost from $2,500 to $12,000 each, and three new business structures costing from $4,500 to $6,000 each.

1972: Patrick County officials were evasive today on their plans to meet a Sept. 20 deadline imposed Wednesday by the State Board of Welfare and institutions for action on providing a new jail. The board said it would close its jail at its September meeting unless the county takes action toward building a new jail or makes arrangements to house its inmates with another locality.

1997: The Henry County Public Service Authority board voted Monday night to spend $233,333 – one-third of the $70,000 price tag for comprehensive study of the Smith River – in an effort to avoid a designation that the river is an “impaired” waterway. The state Department of Environmental Quality has proposed the impaired waterway designation, based on studies of invertebrates in the river.

Also 1997: With the Blue Ridge Mountains providing a backdrop, the new branch of Patrick Henry Community College located in the Patrick County Center will open its doors to students Monday, when the college’s fall semester begins. The center, atop a hill in DeHart Park, Stuart, was built with $700,000 in local funds and is about 14,800 square feet.

