Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, August 11

English Village

English Village

 Holly Kozelsky

Today is Thursday, August 11, the 223rd day of 2022. There are 142 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Henry County delegation of girls and boys arrived in Blacksburg Monday afternoon for the Short Course given to them by the faculty of V.P.I. Henry County ranked third right along beside Tazewell and Wytheville.

1947: English Village: The location is high, dry and well drained, and about half way between Martinsville and Ridgeway, just off Route 220 with bus, mail and delivery service. The Village has its own paves street system so children can play in safety. … The prices of these houses are $6,195 and $6,995 … Burch-Hodges Stone, Inc., Selling Agents. 5 Walnut Street; Dial 2161.

Also in 1947: This ad: Just Arrived: Little Boys’ Peter Pan Eton Suits. Dressy little suits in tweeds, cheviots and corduroy. Solid colors and two-tone Jackets and Trousers. Advertised in Parents magazine. $10.95. OHC Cradle Shops: Everything for Baby.

1972: The Martinsville-Henry County Crusade drew almost 14,000 persons last week and sponsors expect the attendance to increase as the Crusade enters its second week tonight. Unofficially, 13,635 persons – almost 2,000 a night – attended the first seven sessions through Saturday night.

Also in 1972: The first full-time Social Security Administration office in Martinsville will be opened “within a couple of weeks,” a spokesman in the Danville office said Saturday. Mrs. Roxie Diggs said the office will be located at 1191 Brookdale St. and seven experienced employees will be stationed there.

1997: Scharlean Randolph, owner of Wrap, Pack & Mail in Martinsville, sent a letter to President Bill Clinton asking him to intervene in the UPS strike. She said the strike is having an adverse effect on her shipping business.

