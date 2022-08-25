Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, August 25

Today is Thursday, August 25, the 237th day of 2022. There are 128 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: With plenty of fried chicken, watermelons and like good cheer for the inner man, between one thousand and fifteen hundred farmers on the ground, good speakers on the program and close attention to what they had to say on the part of the audience, the Henry county farmers picnic at Hairston Spring Saturday was a pronounced success.

Also in 1922: This ad: Stewart Motor Trucks: Speed Truck, $1195; 1 ton, $1395; 1 ½ ton, $1790; 2 ton, $2090; 2 ½ ton, $2290; 3 ½ ton, $3090. Superior Motor Co. Auto Parts and Supplies, Repair Work, Martinsville.

1947: This ad: We are proud to announce to the women of Martinsville and vicinity we are now featuring The Clinic Shoe, famous for “The Women in White.” McGuire’s sharp as a tack; What’s more – she has a knack; of stretching dollar bills like rubber! She knows that it’s best – to buy two pairs and rest – one pair while she’s wearing the other! C.W. Holt Inc.

1972: Henry County school officials are racing to repair 14 buses originally slated for the junk pile because new ones on order won’t arrive in time for school opening on Monday. “We ordered 14 new buses March 6 and were assured delivery by Aug. 1, but none have been delivered,” said Supt. Branch K. Rives. The delay is forcing Rives to dig into the $496,092 school transportation fund which had already been fully committed for the 1972-73 school year.

1997: Just in time for the final holiday weekend of summer, some local gas retailers said they were hit with a gas increase. … As of this morning, the price for unleaded regular gas was $107.9, with mid-grade selling at $1.15.9 and premium at $125.9.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Monday, August 22 1922, Crisis averted as coal strike has ended; 1947, bus fares to increase; 1972, still speculating about Sugartree recreation park in Axton; 1997, foreign-trade subzones.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Friday, Aug. 19 1922, Cars for sale at Martinsville Motor Company; 1947, strike and negotiations with union at Virginia Mirror Co.; 1972, Methodists and Baptists trying to outdo each other; 1997, Lester Group has new warehouse.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Aug. 18 1922, Martinsville road stalled unless Danville insists upon it; 1947, $60,000 in new construction in two weeks; 1972, officials quiet on Patrick County jail; 1997, funding for study of Smith River pollution.