Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, August 4

Today is Thursday, August 4, the 216th day of 2022. There are 149 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The marketing season for guinea fowl is during the latter part of the summer, and throughout the fall. At this time the demand in the city market is for young birds weighing from 1 to 2 pounds each. … The usual practice in marketing game birds is to place them on the market unplucked, and in most markets guineas are sold in this way.

Also in 1922: If we permit the big mail order houses to drive our business men out of competition, what will we have left? A place of empty store buildings, an undesirable place in which to live. If the mail order houses accomplish their purpose it is possible that railroad interests will decide there is not sufficient business to warrant the stopping of trains here.

1947: Although only one primary contest was underway in Patrick county today, the interest was reported as intense with such large numbers of persons voting in the Democratic primary that ballots were running short in some precincts. Frank Mays, who has been sheriff for 28 years, is opposed by S. Richard Funcher in the only Patrick County contest to nominate a Democratic candidate.

1972: One, and possibly two, new high schools are needed to relieve overcrowding in Henry County schools, according to a report made public Thursday by the School Board. The report … recommends that priority be given to construction of a new high school in Bassett and conversion of the existing school into a middle or junior high level facility.

1997: American Fiber Industries, operating here for 14 months, will add an estimated 300 employees to its local plant in an expansion announced this morning. The Commerce, Calif.-based company employs 260 people locally.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, July 28 1922, Corner Stone of the new Baptist Church; 1947, Roanoke city vs. Roanoke county annexation; 1972, Martinsville General Hospital changed hands; 1997, grocery ads.