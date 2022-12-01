 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, December 1

When it comes to leftovers you either love or hate them.

Today is Thursday, December 1, the 335th day of 2022. There are 30 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Martinsville justly prides itself upon its varied manufacturing enterprises and its rank among the most progressive towns of similar size in the country in the matter of modern urban facilities, conveniences and attractions. Chief among those which have recently come into being is a modern up-to-date splendidly installed and equipped bakery of large capacity, owned and operated by N.F. Burge and Sons as the Martinsville Bakery … on College street.

1947: Plans for a Christmas dinner-dance at the Club Martinique were completed Wednesday afternoon, when Mrs. Kavanaugh Sparrow entertained members of the Garden Study Club at the Town House Tea Room. Mrs. C.C. Broun, president, conducted the business meeting, following which a program on “Succession of Blooms” was presented by Mrs. Harry Gravely.

1972: Leaders of local upholstery firms today said proposed federal flammability standards would be ineffective because cushioning beneath would still be combustible. This view was expressed by Rudy Utt, owner of Rudy’s Upholstering Center, Robert G. McDonald, chairman of the board of Upholsterer Supplies Inc. and Bobby Pace, president of B&B Upholstery Inc.

1997: The Christmas shopping season officially began this morning, with bargain seekers up before the sun to take advantage of after-Thanksgiving sales. “I really don’t like the crowds, but to get the best buys, you have to get here early,” said Cassandra Wooden of Martinsville, who was shopping at Belk of Liberty Fair Mall at 6 this morning, more than an hour before dawn. “I plan to be home by 12:30.” … At the 24-hour Wal-Mart Supercenter, shoppers arrived as early as 4 a.m. to fill their carts with items that would go on sale at 6 a.m.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.

