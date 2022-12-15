Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, December 15

Today is Thursday, December 15, the 349th day of 2022. There are 16 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Dramatic Club of the Fieldale Community League will present “The Comical Country Cousins” at the Marshall Way Theatre, December 11, at 7:30 o’clock. The characters are: Aunt Ophelia-The Boss: Mrs. J.H. Pickup; Cousin Sukey-From Sidecomb Crossings, Mrs. H.A. Knight; Cousin Mollie-Who pines like sixty, Miss Helen Stultz …

1947: Two convicts who escaped from a work gang near Bassett Forks yesterday afternoon after a state foreman was slugged and relieved of his revolver were back in custody today at State Highway Camp 31 near Stanleytown.

Also 1947: Police chief Harold W. Stultz warned youngsters and grownups alike today that the city ordinance banning fireworks will be strictly enforced this Christmas season.

1972: Grading and clearing at Sugartree Recreation Park will begin immediately after the new year followed by construction of several major buildings, according to Jim Wilson, operations manager. … Since the November groundbreaking at the site, just east of Axton on U.S. 58, Wilson said test borings for soil consistency and composition have been made.

1997: The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry, after a six-month investigation into the death of a city worker, issued nine citations but imposed no fine against the city of Martinsville for failing to meet safety standards. City water worker Billy Slate Jr. died June 13, 1997, of oxygen deprivation after entering a manhole on Clay Street. The air inside the manhole was not tested before Slate went into it, and Slate was not wearing a body harness that would have allowed his co-worker to pull him out.

Also 1997, MovieTown ad: “The Little Mermaid,” “The Jackal,” “Starship Troopers,” “Bean,” “I Know What You Did Last Summer”