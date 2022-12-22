Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, December 22

Today is Thursday, December 22, the 356th day of 2022. There are 9 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: One of the best radio concerts heard in Martinsville was received at the home of Dr. and Mrs. H.V. Price, Starling St., last night. Dr. Price has one of the best receiving outfits in the city. Beginning about seven-thirty there were two lectures broad-casted from Pittsburg Post Studio, K E K A. The first lecture was a plea made by the manager of the studio for the public to demand legislation by the Federal government controlling all the broad-casting stations; so that be enabled to enjoy concerts or lectures at a specified time without being disturbed by another broad-casting station attempting a concert or a lecture.

1947: The Martinsville postoffice today experienced its heaviest business of any single day since the pre-Christmas rush got underway last week, Postmaster J. Robert Gregory Jr. reported at noon. … He predicted that today’s cancellations would top last Friday’s which amounted to nearly 45,000.

1972: A Swift low-wing monoplane attempted an emergency landing at Lester Airport here around noon today but over-shot the field and crash landed atop two automobiles parked on Liberty Street approximately 400 feet south of the field. The pilot, William S. Moore, of Richmond, stepped out of the wreckage of the plane and was unhurt except for a slight scratch on one hand.

1997: Old age, new neighbors and the death of a prominent resident have led to the dimming of a Christmas lighting tradition on a Stanleytown neighborhood. Residents of Maple Street donated money and time to decorate their homes with more than 110,000 lights. Someone would dress up as Santa Claus and neighbors would entertain visitors who stopped by to see the display. … Jerry Hundley, who organized the display with [Eugene] Sink, died in February after a long illness.