Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, December 29

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: FIELDALE NEWS: Fieldale Fruit Co., which has been operating under the management of Mr. R.J. Dent for about two years, will cease business in the middle of this month. Mr. Adkins of Woolwine, Patrick County, purchased the stock of the Fieldale Fruit Co., and will being operation just as soon as he gets possession of the business. Mr. Adkins is an experienced and successful merchant. He has two large stores, one at Woolwine and another at Draper, N.C. The many friends of Mr. Dent regret that he goes out of business. He has kept an up-to-date store of its kind, and has been very accommodating to his customers and the town in general. He goes out of business largely because of his health since his severe illness a few months ago.