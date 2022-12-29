Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, December 29

Today is Thursday, December 29, the 363rd day of 2022. There are 2 days left in the year.
In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: FIELDALE NEWS: Fieldale Fruit Co., which has been operating under the management of Mr. R.J. Dent for about two years, will cease business in the middle of this month. Mr. Adkins of Woolwine, Patrick County, purchased the stock of the Fieldale Fruit Co., and will being operation just as soon as he gets possession of the business. Mr. Adkins is an experienced and successful merchant. He has two large stores, one at Woolwine and another at Draper, N.C. The many friends of Mr. Dent regret that he goes out of business. He has kept an up-to-date store of its kind, and has been very accommodating to his customers and the town in general. He goes out of business largely because of his health since his severe illness a few months ago.
1947: “Main Drag”: Mrs. Lewis Hedgecock driving that station wagon again – Bob McCutcheon walking down the street alone – Mr. and Mrs. Stanley Cummings doing a little weekend shopping – Mrs. J. Ed Bassett driving a station wagon in coming to the county seat to do a little buying – Mr. and Mrs. Olaf Hurd coming all the way from Grassy Creek to make some purchases …
People are also reading…
1972: Cooper at Ratcliff: Smoked and cured hog jowls, 39 cents a pound; Valleydale franks, 69 cents; Palmolive dish deterent, 59 cents; Moore’s potato chips, 60 cents; Gala paper towels, 33 cents; Mrs. Filbert’s soft oleo, 19 cents; bananas, 10 cents a pound
1997: A $1.25 million renovation project at what some sheriff’s officers call “The Grey-Bar Hotel” – the Henry County jail – is underway, now that the move of the sheriff’s offices to the former social services building is complete. The move to the new building is part of a domino-effect move for some county offices. It began when county and city social services offices combined and moved into new quarters in uptown Martinsville.