 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story editor's pick

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, December 8

  • 0

The FBI says that scammers prefer to prey on vulnerable populations. That's why it's so important to keep yourself informed. Here are some ways to keep your personal information safe and avoid being duped out of cash.

Today is Thursday, December 8, the 342nd day of 2022. There are 23 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. P.N. Starling, Constable, caught a Dodge car with 200 gallons of illicit liquor, and the driver, Willie Washington, of Danville, in the lower part of the county last Saturday night … The Dodge car was the same car that was caught on the Horsepasture road about ten days ago with Hubert Gardner, of Danville, driving with 200 gallons of liquor. Gardner forfeited his bond and the car was held for forfeiture proceedings.

1947: The printers of the new telephone book issued this month by the Lee Telephone Co. pulled a “boner” that has just about driven the Fire department cuckoo. On the first page of the directory itself, the book lists two important numbers. One is for the Fire department and one is for the Police department. But the numbers are transposed.

People are also reading…

1972: RICHMOND – Producers and distributors of milk for the Martinsville market the State Milk Commission today to authorize retail price increases of two cents a quart. The request was made at the conclusion of an hour hearing before the commission at which dairymen in the area testified that the present six dollars per hundred paid by distributors for standard milk was substantially below their cost of production.

1997: A Hooker Furniture Corp. outlet store will be opening in uptown Martinsville after the first of the year in the old Woolworth building on Church Street. Larry Ryder, chief financial officer for Hooker, said the store will carry Hooker furniture, but will be operated by Fred Martin Associates, which owns and operates The Showroom furniture store on Church Street.

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

How to avoid utility scams

How to avoid utility scams

The FBI says that scammers prefer to prey on vulnerable populations. That's why it's so important to keep yourself informed. Here are some way…

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Survey: 1 in 3 claim they are the most festive person they know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert