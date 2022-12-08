Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, December 8

Today is Thursday, December 8, the 342nd day of 2022. There are 23 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Mr. P.N. Starling, Constable, caught a Dodge car with 200 gallons of illicit liquor, and the driver, Willie Washington, of Danville, in the lower part of the county last Saturday night … The Dodge car was the same car that was caught on the Horsepasture road about ten days ago with Hubert Gardner, of Danville, driving with 200 gallons of liquor. Gardner forfeited his bond and the car was held for forfeiture proceedings.

1947: The printers of the new telephone book issued this month by the Lee Telephone Co. pulled a “boner” that has just about driven the Fire department cuckoo. On the first page of the directory itself, the book lists two important numbers. One is for the Fire department and one is for the Police department. But the numbers are transposed.

1972: RICHMOND – Producers and distributors of milk for the Martinsville market the State Milk Commission today to authorize retail price increases of two cents a quart. The request was made at the conclusion of an hour hearing before the commission at which dairymen in the area testified that the present six dollars per hundred paid by distributors for standard milk was substantially below their cost of production.

1997: A Hooker Furniture Corp. outlet store will be opening in uptown Martinsville after the first of the year in the old Woolworth building on Church Street. Larry Ryder, chief financial officer for Hooker, said the store will carry Hooker furniture, but will be operated by Fred Martin Associates, which owns and operates The Showroom furniture store on Church Street.