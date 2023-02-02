Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 2 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Washington – Almost three times as many automobiles and trucks were manufactured last December as in that month the previous year, the census bureau announced today. The December output of automobiles was 206,418 compared with 70,690 in December 1921 and the number of trucks was 20, 198 compared with 8,307.

1948: The rank of knight was conferred last night upon a class of nine candidates for membership in Patrick Henry Lodge No. 82, Knights of Pythias. Those taking the degree work were W. Al Mays, C.J. Ronk, Howard Bennett, E.L. Goodson, Carleton Walker, Lester M. Harris, Richard L. Draper, Frank Conrad and Dawson Taylor.

1973: Martinsville Police are looking for “professional safecrackers” who opened an 800-pound safe at Graves Supply Co. on North Memorial Boulevard and removed a bank deposit bag with $602 in cash and $1,500 in checks. City Det. Jewell Hagwood said the burglary occurred early Friday after a sliding door on the east side of the building was forced open.

Also 1973: Morton W. Lester is expected to present a city council resolution calling for reduction of staff and revenue when the West Piedmont Planning District Commission meets tonight. The resolution calls for reducing the WPPD staff from 17 to six and local per capital contributions from 20 to 15 cents annually. Lester is a member of the city council and the commission.

1998: Beth and Bob Chapman have move up in the real estate market, but it was not a move without bumps along the way. “We are pleased. It was a big move, but we’ve been real happy with it,” said Beth Chaman of their new home on Mulberry Court. The Chapmans’ odyssey began in September 1996 when they started looking for a new home. Interest rates were down then …