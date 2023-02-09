Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 9 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Elamsville – Well as I have been absent so long, I will write a little. There is a lot of sickness at the time of this writing. Mr. Amos Salmons has been right sick with flu and brights disease. Mr. Taylor Massie has moved in Mr. Tom Pilson’s new dwelling house to live with Mr. Pilson’s father-in-law. Mr. Homer Turner lost his wife last Wednesday to flu and pneumonia. She leaves three very small children.

1948: Supplies of fuel oil in Martinsville are lower than at any time during the winter, local distributors said today. Furthermore, they said information had been received which indicates allotments for Martinsville will be decreased later February. One oil man said his supply of fuel oil was entirely exhausted. Another reported that the situation was “still very critical” and that allotments to consumers have been decreased.

1973: Mrs. Claire Palasthy, chairman of the Baby Photo Committee of the Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, has a note that will be of interest to new members. Due to unforeseen circumstances, she said, many mothers who had babies in January this year left the hospital before their baby picture could be delivered. Mrs. Palasthy has the pictures … She also has pictures of every baby born since 1957, if anyone is interested in copies.

1998: After living in his house at 106 S. Barton St. for more than 30 years, James Hairston thought he would never own a new home. But Friday afternoon, he proudly surveyed the house he and his wife, Bertha, should move into before the end of the month. … Hairston’s new house is being built as part of the Moss-Barton redevelopment program.