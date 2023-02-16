Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 16 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The following essay, by Annie Bousman, was judged the best: “Rats are a very destructive animal. They are sometimes called rodents. In one year they destroyed two million dollars worth of food … They travel over unclean and unsanitary places, and then defile our food with the filth they gather on their feet. … They also destroy clothes. A young lady went to get her serge dress and found only a small part of the skirt and a family of rats comfortably settled on that …”

1948: Judge Kennon C. Whittle of the Seventh Judicial Circuit announced today the acceptance of the resignation of Frank P. Burton as Commonwealth’s Attorney for Patrick county and the appointment of John Dillard Hooker to fill his unexpired term Judge Whittle also disclosed that Mr. Hooker’s resignation as Trial Justice for Patrick County was accepted today and that Miss Ruth Williams, who held the office during Mr. Hooker’s service in the Navy, has been appointed to fill the unexpired term.

1973: When Mrs. Dan Greene gets her mind on her pet project – the Ohev Zion Sisterhood Outlet Store – everything else fades into the background. She is in the process of getting the Outlet Store ready for its week-long annual sale, which begins Monday, to raise funds for the Ohev Zion Synagogue. She has the help of about 24 Jewish women and B’nai B’rith.

1998: A report says of 139 Henry-Martinsville Department of Social Services January 1998 food stamp cases the state reviewed, 101, or 72.7 percent, had errors in them. Of those, five were payment errors, amounting to $513 that would have been overpaid or underpaid.