Here’s what happened locally on Feb. 23 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Savanah, Ga. – “America’s last thousand” came home from Europe today signalizing the nation’s closing action in its participation in the world war. From the deck of the United States Army transport St. Mihel, the soldiers who kept watch on the Rhine gained their first glimpse of their homeland after an absence of five years. With them were French, Belgian and German wives and children who for the first time saw the land they are to call home.

1948: City Council brought up the “touchy” sidewalk situation again last night but admitted in the final analysis that the program cannot be financed out of the current general fund and that it would be unwise to compel property owners to build their own sidewalks. The only solution at the present time, Council agreed, was for property owners to voluntarily construct sidewalks voluntarily at their own expense.

1973: Rangeley Ruritan Club will hold a fried rabbit supper from 5-8:30 p.m. Saturday at the clubhouse three miles west of Fieldale … Monday will be the starting day for new program activities at the Family YMCA on Starling Avenue. They include a wide variety of classes such as trampoline, slimnastics, archery, gymnastics, judo …

1998: Some residents of the Preston community are opposed to a rezoning request that would allow a future developer to convert the former Samuel H. Hairston School into apartments. “I think it’s awful,” said Margaret Via of Preston Road. “Everyone else here is saying this has been a nice neighborhood. If all this happens, who knows what may come.”

These snippets come from previous editions of the Martinsville Bulletin from archives on microfiche available to the public at the Martinsville Branch Library.