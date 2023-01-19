Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 19

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 19 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Transfers of real estate: Jilliam Blacky Hairston and wife to James B. Hairston three lot and 2.2 acres east of Martinsville and adjoining the Lanier Farm, $152.20; Columbia and John Glidewell to Mrs. Minnie M. Boaz, 1.6 acres with buildings thereon on west side of North Mayo River near the Moore’s Mill property, $285.00; Wiliam E. Turner and wife to W.J. and R.A. Stafford, lot on Reives St., $10.00.

1948: Mrs. Banks Pannill was hostess to members and guests of the Colonial Garden Club at the Towne House Friday afternoon. During the business session, the president appointed the following committee to care for the flower boxes at the local hospital: Mrs. R.D. Blevins, Mrs. Duke Lyon and Mrs. H.K. Whitener.

1973: A downtown savings and loan company and a law firm have spent nearly $300,000 for property on Church and Moss streets for construction of office buildings. The firms are relocating partly because the city’s downtown redevelopment plans all for razing the buildings they occupy. First Federal Savings and Loan Association at Main and Bridge Streets has purchased two lots on Church Street for construction of a $500,000 building. The lots, located between the post office and municipal building, were purchased from Roy Stone for $275,000. Houses stand on both lots – one occupied by the “Jesus Joint” and the other by Mrs. R.B. Semple.

1998: Grading and construction at Clearview Business Park should begin by the end of this month, and the road should be completed and tree sites graded in 10 months, a Martinsville planner said Tuesday. Tom Harned, assistant to the city manager for development, told Martinsville City Council that work on “Progress Road” leading into the park should begin before the end of January.