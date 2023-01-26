Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, Jan. 26

Here’s what happened locally on Jan. 26 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: ADS: Help Wanted: A good steady man to begin work at the Martinsville Experiment Farm March 1st, 1923. Good wages, house, garden and pasture free. Must be able to read and write and keep accounts. If interested come with reference to E.R. Hodgeson at Henry Hotel, Martinsville, January 31st./WANTED – A lady to take up professional Corsetry and represent the NuBone Corset Co. in Martinsville. Box 185, Buchanan Va.

1948: Rep. Thomas B. Stanley informed the Martinsville Daily Bulletin by telegram last night that Army engineers recommended an appropriation of $2,200,000 for construction of the Philpott reservoir project during the fiscal year which will start July 1, 1948.

Also 1948: A number of Martinsville and Henry county distributors of petroleum products marketed by the major refineries have received letters from their companies urging that their customers reduce as far a possible the consumption of fuel oil in their homes and places of business, due to the critical shortage.

1973: Sixteen of 21 area physicians to be houses in the new $850,000 medical center near Memorial Hospital off Northside Drive have moved into the building. Dr. William D. Lewis, president of the corporation which owns the facility, said it was built primarily for the convenience of both patients and doctors. It was made after 20 local doctors banded together to form the Martinsville Medical Building Inc.

1998: Parents of Campbell Court Elementary School students told the Henry County School Board they do not want the school closed in favor of a new building that would be on the grounds of Bassett High School. … About 30 people attended the meeting at Campbell Court Thursday night, the first of 16 facilities meetings to be held throughout the county.