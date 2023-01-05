Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, January 5

Today is Thursday, January 5, the fifth day of 2023. There are 360 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1923: Ad: The Woman’s Bank, too. There was a time when people thought of a bank as an institution for men only – a place of mystery where women were unknown. However, with the passing of time things have changed – ideas have progressed – and today every up-to-date bank is a woman’s bank, too. This bank prides itself on being a woman’s bank – a place where courtesy and personal attention are always show. We should like very much for you to come in and talk your financial problems over with us. First National Bank, Martinsville, Virginia.

1948, these classified ads: FOR HOMEMADE CAKES OF ALL KINDS, call 9396, Mrs. James Wray and Mrs. Muncie Hurd. FLOOR SANDING AND FINISHING, rooms sanded, $8.00 up. Call Hankins, 3833. PLASTERING AND PAINTING, small or large jobs. Lemuel Hairston, 3684. CALL 20901 IF YOU ARE INTERESTED in a housekeeping job, excellent pay, good working conditions. FOR SALE – SAWED UP SLABS and blocks. Dial 3858. Jim Snow, Koehler.

Also 1948: The number of births reported to the city health office increased from 692 in 1946 to 848 in 1947, R.M. Wilson reported today. The number of deaths increased from 126 to 180.

1973: Mr. and Mrs. Walter D. Erwin of Rt. 6, Martinsville, are parents of the last baby born in 1972. Michael Daniel was born at 3:56 p.m., Dec. 21, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces. The area is still awaiting the first arrival of the new year.

1998: About 60 people took advantage of free rides from two Martinsville cab companies on New Year’s eve in a program to keep drunken drivers off the city and Henry County streets. Gravely’s cab of 104 Fayette St. and Yellow Cab Co. of 717 Memorial Blvd. offered free rides into the early hours of the new year for people who wanted to be driven home.