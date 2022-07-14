Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, July 14

Today is Thursday, July 14, the 195th day of 2022. There are 170 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Just one more Sunday before our Annual Sunday School Convention will be held at Hairston’s Spring July 22nd, the fourth Saturday. Let me insist that you elect your delegates next Sunday. Make out your report and make as liberal offerings as you can.

1947: T. Spencer Dallas resigned as service officer for the city and county last night at the meeting of City Council … Dallas said today he will engage in the automobile supply business in a building being erected by Rives S. Brown on East Main street.

1972: A Martinsville woman called to tell us how annoyed she was Wednesday when the other party on her two-party telephone line kept the line in use for at least 45 minutes. “It wasn’t an emergency,” she said … Nevertheless, she kept picking up the receiver only to find the two adults still chatting. She’s certain they were aware someone else was trying to use the phone because they could hear a click when she picked up her instrument. She finally gave up and drove to see the friend she was trying to contact. Ironically, her friend was having the same problem and decided to travel too. They met halfway.

1997: About 4,000 people went through the new Kroger store at Liberty Fair Mall during its first 12 hours of business Sunday, its manager said. “It was great. We had quite a crowd,” said Jim Powell, manager of the new 55,900-square-foot store, adding that the store opened 15 minutes early because of the line outside.

Also in 1997: Between 20 and 30 people were being relocated this morning after an early Sunday morning fire at Rivermont Apartments in Martinsville forced them from their homes. Manager Veronica Hairston said heavy fire, smoke and water damage forced eight families to be moved into other apartments.