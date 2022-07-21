Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, July 21

Today is Thursday, July 21, the 202nd day of 2022. There are 163 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The Red Cross dental clinic for school children of the county will open at the Ridgeway school building Monday, July 24, and continue as long as the attendance at the clinic justifies it. The fees for such dental work for the school children is merely nominal, hardly covering the cost of materials used, while the salary of the dentist is paid jointly by the County Red Cross and the State Health Department.

1947: Members of the American Legion Auxiliary and their guests will go to Patrick Springs Wednesday evening for a dinner, to be served at the Patrick Springs hotel. The group is scheduled to leave here in automobiles at 5:30 o’clock.

Also 1947: Classified ad: My great, great, great uncle, Harden Hairston, of Mississippi, and my great, great grandfather, John Redd of Marrowbone, once owned parts of land on the Boulevard. Daddy says I am a better dancer than they were. John Redd Smith, Jr.

1972: A local member of the Virginia House of Delegates said today he definitely will not support the Democratic presidential ticket of George S. McGovern and Thomas F. Eagleton, but he declined to say whether he will back Republican Richard M. Nixon in November. Del. Randall O. Reynolds, 65, a Democrat from Chatham, said he doesn’t believe McGovern’s philosophy of government represents the views of a majority of people in this section of the country.

1972 ad: 7-pc. Stereo System with AM/FM Radio and 8-track tape player, $199 *No money down. Phelps & Armistead, 29 E. Main St., Martinsville. Free Parking—personalized credit.

1997: The Thomas Bahnson and Anne Bassett Stanley Visiting Professorship in Ethics and Integrity is named in honor of the late Gov. and Mrs. Thomas B. Stanley. It is given by Mr. and Mrs. Thomas B. Stanley of Stanleytown.