Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, July 28

Today is Thursday, July 28, the 209th day of 2022. There are 156 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Your Bassett correspondent having failed to give an account of the laying of the Corner Stone of the new Baptist Church, I feel that many friends of our town and Church will be interested to hear of the progress being made. A new Church has been anticipated for some time, but not until Mr. J. D. Basset came forward with a most generous gift of $15,000.00 did the little band of the Church think it possible to build such as house as Church and town needed.

Also in 1922: Little Woodrow Bondurant, about five years old, was struck by an automobile at the corner of Church and Starling streets yesterday. The child was taken to Lucy Lester hospital and on examination it was found that the little fellow’s injuries were not serious.

1947: Judge Kennon C. Whittle of Martinsville, and Judge Floyd E. Kellam of Princess Anne, have been designated along with Judge T.K. Keister of Salem, to hear the beginning of the Roanoke city vs. Roanoke county annexation proceedings on September 2.

1972: Title to the old Martinsville General Hospital changed hands Wednesday when the Burrus Land and Lumber Co. of Lynchburg paid the Memorial Board of Trustees $398,900 for it, according to real estate transfer filed in the Corporation Court clerk’s office. The Lynchburg realty firm is expected to resell the 25-year-old structure and 3.76 acre land tract to American Nursing Home Association of Clinton, Md.

1997: grocery ads: cantaloupes, 77 cents; Bartlett pears or Braeburn apples, 99 cents per pound; rotisserie chicken, $3.99; store brand paper towels, 3 rolls for $1; Diet Pepsi or Pepsi Cola, 59 cents for a 2-liter; T-bone steaks $3.58; 12 pack franks, 66 cents.

Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Wednesday, July 27 1922, "The most gigantic furniture plant in the United States is that now being constructed at North Bassett"; 1947, a hobby shop; 1972, apartment complex approved for Spruce Street; 1997, production to increase at Pulaski plants.