Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, July 7

Today is Thursday, July 7, the 188th day of 2022. There are 177 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Notwithstanding the rain, which prevented the attendance of hundreds who would otherwise have been specters of the ceremonies attending the laying of the corner stone of the new Methodist church building on Tuesday afternoon the fourth of July the program was carried out in all details and the ceremony, which was conducted under the auspices of Piedmont Lodge No. 152, A.F. and A.M., Martinsville, was particularly impressive. Participating in the Masonic rites was a large delegation of Knights Templar from Dove Commandery No. 7 of Danville who without the Martinsville members of the commandery acted throughout as an escort, number about twenty-five in full regalia, to the Piedmont Lodge Masons. …

1947: Miss Nancy Lou Morris entertained at a bridge party last Saturday afternoon at her home in Chatham Heights, honoring her guests, Miss Mary Neely of Asheboro, N.C., and Miss Emily Fleming of Norfolk, house guest of Miss Margaret Barker. High score was captured by Miss Ellen Ann Stone, and low score, Miss Ora Stone.

1972, this ad: Your dollar does better with these Better Food Values – Frank’s Food Fairs – Grade “A” medium eggs, 59 cents; RC Colas, 8-pint bottle plus deposit, 79 cents; new Carolina white potatoes, 5 pounds for 69 cents; Rath’s Cedar Farm bologna, 70 cents for pound package.

1997: Today marks the beginning of the end for a large tire dump, complete with mosquitos and other vermin, that has plagued Axton residents for years. Workers from Emanuel Tire of Appomattox began loading tires at the dump, off Stoney Mountain Road, about 8:30 a.m. … General Manager Dennis E. Gragg said … the total volume of tires on the land was “right around 300 tons … I’m looking at 20 trucks, three times a day” over 10 days.