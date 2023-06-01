Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here’s what happened locally on June 1 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Final action was taken by acting Mayor J.W. Booker, Jr. Tuesday evening in disposing of the charge against Clyde Self for assaulting Dr. C.P. Smith on Thursday evening of last week. The acting Mayor had previously announced that it was his purpose on further consideration, to reverse his judgment at the first hearing. The Clyde Self case was disposed of by a fine of $25.

75 years ago: Spero Koumpas, proprietor of the Coney Island Lunch, has received information from Greece that his sister, who was believed to have been killed by Communists, is still alive. In a letter received recently by Koumpas, it was said that his sister escaped death by hiding in a cave for about two weeks. She is a resident of a village about five miles from Karpensisia, the former home of Koumpas, in northern Greece.

50 years ago: Martinsville city officials denied today reports that they plan to challenge in court the constitutionality of the state-imposed moratorium on annexation. However, a reliable government official said the city “definitely” had plans to make a test case out of annexation proceedings that would bring a sizable piece of land on Figsboro Road within the city limits.

25 years ago: Martinsville school nurses Carolyn Carr and Vicky Utt know a little something about the magic of stickers. Place a “Great Checkup” sticker on a 6-year-old, and watch as a gap-toothed smile appears. Give a preschool student a Snoopy Band-Aid, and hear the laughter that ensues. Carr and Utt have handed out hundreds of stickers to the 243 students who have gone to them for physical examinations this year as Project Health Net.