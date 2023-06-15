Here’s what happened locally on June 15 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Leaving Martinsville at twelve-fifty on the Shriners Pullman Special the Danville & Western pulled us into Danville on schedule time and our car was attached to train No. 36 and reached Alexandria by eleven o’clock that night. At Lynchburg, the party of 21 from here was joined by Messrs. Walthal and Myers, of Brookneal, who are also members of the Roanoke Temple.

75 years ago: The residents of Starling Avenue could relax a bit today. It now appears that the City of Martinsville will abandon the idea of widening the street from Church to Forest streets, or at least for the present. For one thing, D.B. LaPrade of the State Highway department was in Martinsville this morning conferring with City Supt. J.S. Sackler about the urban aid money, on which the city was depending to widen Starling Avenue.

50 years ago: In recent years a new twist has been added to traditional graduation ceremonies at high schools. The heavy, sometimes hot, rental cap and gown have been replaced by a lighter weight disposable one purchased by the students. This practice has come into widespread use in Martinsville and Henry County. Cost for buying a cap and gown is almost the same as the rental fee, about $5.

25 years ago: Residents of the Monta Vista subdivision in Oak Level may soon have a chance to hook on to Henry County’s water system. Each household would have to pay about $325 to buy out the owners of Monta Vista Water Co. Inc., who want $30,000- for their property. After that, the 92 Monta Vista homes would pay the same $16 a month minimum fee as other residential customers of Henry County Public Service Authority. Also, fire hydrants will be installed, according to a plan approved Monday ...