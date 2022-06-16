Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, June 16

Today is Thursday, June 16, the 167th day of 2022. There are 198 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Editor of the Bulletin: We can’t understand why Mr. Davis is so enthusiastic over the cold storage plant at Koehler, a place to store his apples, and not be forced to sell them on a blutted market, then turn around and work against our co-operative marketing system for tobacco. He wants to keep his apples until the market will take them at a profit to him, but wants us to continue to sell our tobacco through the auction system when it has proved to be unprofitable to a large majority of the farmers.

1947: Taxicabs in Martinsville were scarce today when several cars belonging to three companies were forced out of operation following an order by the State Corporation Commission suspending the authority of the Keystone Mutual Casualty company to do business in Virginia. … Three local taxicab companies had insurance with the Keystone company, it was said at the city hall today.

1972: Martinsville Drive-In Theatre, Rich Acres Road off 220 South: 2 exciting new adult hits: “The Voluptuary” is a man wholly given up to the gratification of his sensual pleasures: a sensationalist: Webster. Starring Alex Roman, Karen Smith, Eduardo Ranes. Plus 2nd exciting adult hit. This is for adults: “Wild and Willing Country Girl.” Wild love excitement country style. All Sexsational Color. No one under 18. Positive ID required.

1997: Stanley Furniture Co. Inc., the victim of a destructive fire several years ago, has donated $40,000 to the Bassett Fire Department for use toward buying a new pumper truck. In making the presentation Stanley officials cited the role of the Bassett Fire Department volunteers in helping fight the 1993 blaze in which millions in dollars of damages were done to one of the company’s plants in Stanleytown.

