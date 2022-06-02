Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, June 2

Today is Thursday, June 2, the 143rd day of 2022. There are 212 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: AXTON R.F.D.: The farmers through this community are busy preparing tobacco land. Mr. Aubrey Holland left for Kentucky Thursday. We all regret his going, for he will be missed through this community. Mrs. Edd Powell was on the sick list, we regret to say.

1947: During anniversary services held at the First Baptist Church, five local speakers paid glowing tribute to the service rendered by the Rev. J.P. McCabe, pastor of the church here since June 1, 1907. A number of congratulatory telegrams, including one from President Truman, were read.

Also in 1947: The Martinsville-Henry County office for the sale and distribution of Virginia state automobile, truck and other motor vehicle license tags will be moved from the county circuit court clerks office to the state police department’s headquarters at the county office building, fronting Franklin street, it was announced by John H. Matthews, local distributor.

1972: Stroller: A note Thursday from Sandra J. Hunt of Arlington including a clipping from the (Washington) Evening Star. It said Mr. and Mrs. Donald Roberts of Middleton, Ohio, were uncrating a new dresser in their bedroom when a 2 ½-foot rattlesnake crawled out from the crate … The furniture store told them the snake must have got into the crate while it was on a loading dock in Bassett, where the dresser was manufactured. Well, as far as we’re concerned, we’d be happy if the furniture folks exported all the rattlesnakes from here to somewhere else.

Also in 1972: PHOTO SALE: AD: Attention graduates. If you’re not planning to go to college – we have an interesting career opportunity for you at SALE KNITTING. We need alert young people. No experience required. Complete training program.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.