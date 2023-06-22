Here’s what happened locally on June 22 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Mr. Samuel Morgan, of Edgewood, who is well known here having been Mayor of Martinsville at one time, was brought to Shackleford Hospital on Sunday for an appendicitis operation.

Also 1923: FOR SALE: Fine pair young black match horses, work anywhere, Also wagon and harness. – J.R. Wray, Martinsville, Va.

75 years ago: The new post office at Collinsville is down to business in earnest. The picture above shows Mrs. Elizabeth P. Morris, the postmistress, at the office when it opened on June 16. The first letter was to Mrs. Bettie Copeland, Martinsville Route 3, and was mailed by Mrs. W.C. Perry, of Collinsville. The first money order purchased at the office was by Midway Furniture.

50 years ago: City Manager Thomas B. Noland is expected to ask city council Tuesday to take over operation of the City Transit Co. on July 1, bringing an end to 31 years of private management of Martinsville’s only mass transit system. They city has owned the bus system since 1967, but it has been operated by a private firm …

25 years ago: Dr. Chevis Horne of Kings Way Road, Martinsville, died Monday, June 22, 1998, at Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County, where he had been hospitalized for several days. He was 84. The pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church of Martinsville, Dr. Horne was named associate pastor at the church in 1939 and went on to serve for 40 years before retiring in 1979. An accomplished Biblical scholar and author of nine books, including “Crisis in the Pulpit,” “Preaching the Great Themes of the Bible” and “Forty Years in the Same Pulpit,” Horne was often named among “deans of ministers” worldwide. Horne grew up in Roseboro, N.C.