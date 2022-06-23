Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, June 23

Today is Thursday, June 23, the 174th day of 2022. There are 191 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Manager Bush took his team to Rocky Mount Saturday and won easily 10 to 3. The pitching of Hyler and sensational fielding of Creath Turner and Shanks and batting of W. Joyce, Hitt and Venable for Fieldale and all around playing of McCormick of Rocky Mount featured the game.

Also in 1922: Mother’s Bread. Made with pure sweet milk short patent flour, granulated sugar, shaker salt, malt and yeast, scientifically incorporated by expert bakers in Roanoke’s Largest, Most Modern Baker. Roanoke Sunlight Bakery, Inc. Sold in Martinsville by Beck Groc. Co.

1947: The Henry County Board of Supervisors voted today to appropriate $5,000 to operate a health unit in this county and the City Council is scheduled to meet with the board this afternoon to discuss joint action on the matter. … The vote was taken after delegations from Fieldale and Bassett appeared before the board to request favorable action.

1972: The Koehler area near Fieldale, part of which is shown above, was one of the hardest-hit areas locally in the flooding Wednesday. Here the 4-foot-deep flood water is shown as it approaches car-window level in the car parked beside the building above. Mrs. Pearl Roark of Marrowbone Heights, Ridgeway, faces a massive clean-up job because flood waters from Marrowbone Creek washed her trailer off its foundation and ruined the contents. The water came up almost to window level.

1997: A Stanleytown man, who came home Friday to find his wife “chatting” on the Internet with another man, shot the computer, according to a Henry County Sheriff’s report. … He complained in the police report that his wife was “addicted” to the internet, and that was causing marital problems.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.