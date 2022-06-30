Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, June 30

Today is Thursday, June 30, the 181st day of 2022. There are 184 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The fact that the Martinsville Kiwanis Club had a larger per capita number of Representatives at the International Convention at Toronto, Canada, last week than any other town or city in the United States or Canada is a matter of gratifying interest to members of the Martinsville club and to Martinsville people generally. This fact was duly noted by the Martinsville papers.

1947: Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Whitaker, of Eggleston, announce the engagement of their daughters, Elizabeth Jane and Lois Myrtle, to James Elwood Tate and John Gryan Wickham Jr., respectively. The weddings will take place in a double ceremony in the late summer.

Also in 1947: With the exception of the E.I. DuPont De Nemours and company, nearly all major industrial plants in Martinsville and Henry County began their annual vacation period with the end of the current week’s operations. This annual vacation plan was inaugurated several years ago by a number of industrial enterprises.

1972: Thousands of persons are expected this weekend at the annual Virginia-Carolina Fiddlers Convention in Leatherwood Park. In addition to the regular music and dancing attractions, Dizzy Dean will be there this year.

Also in 1972: Heavy flooding of Smith River and tributaries has caused $597,000 property damage in Henry County. There is no estimate of damage in Martinsville.

1997: When Alysia Holmes, 18, and Brian Woronowicz, 21, became engaged last year, the best the couple expected was that Alysia’s divorced father and Brian’s widowed mother, who had never met, would at least like each other. The last thing they expected was love. Eddie Holmes and Sandy Woronowicz were married May 6, 1996, beating their children to the altar.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.