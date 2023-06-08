Here’s what happened locally on June 8 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The 4H Clubs are working to raise money to send delegates to the State Short Course at Blacksburg and one of their plans will be to have Educational picture shows — put on by Mr. Thompson and Mrs. Campbell. The first show will be Thursday night at Trent school house at eight o’clock, also one Friday night at Mt. Olivet at eight o’clock. Fontaine 4 H. Club will put on “The Minister’s Wife” Saturday night June 9th at 8 o’clock.

75 years ago: Move the courthouse from Martinsville into the County? Some people are advocating it strongly and the idea was popping over various sections of Henry county today. The suggestion, which was first made around nine years ago, has attracted more talk within the last few days, particularly since a meeting was called in Bassett on Monday night and a crowd reported at 200 persons gathered in the auditorium there to discuss the question.

50 years ago: A new planetarium at the Harry F. Byrd Middle School in Richmond has been named in memory of a young Martinsville woman. She was the late Susan C. Steele, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Steele, 1006 Highland St. Miss Steele, a science teacher at Byrd, died last December.

25 years ago: Wes Ashley is taking over the joint Martinsville-Henry County 911 center at a time when computers are becoming nearly as important to public safety as fire engines. One of the first jobs for the 26-year police veteran will be to oversee installation of computer mapping software that will help dispatchers pinpoint any emergency in the city or county. ... The screen also will tell the dispatcher which fire department and rescue squad serves the area, along with the police patrol zone.