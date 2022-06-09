Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, June 9

Today is Thursday, June 9, the 150th day of 2022. There are 205 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Officers Hensley, Stultz and Meade captured fifteen gallons of contraband liquor by the road near Figsboro Monday afternoon. They were in pursuit of a Ford car which they suspected of having liquor, but the occupants disposed of the liquor on the road and made good their lead on the officers’ car to make their escape.

1947: The plans call for the construction of a half-mile track on 40 acres of property recently purchased by the builders from Mrs. Lelia McCrickard, Tom Easley and other residents of the area. The east side of the oval track is being graded for the construction of a 780-foot grandstand capable of seating 6,000 people, according to the builders, J. Sam Rice, Clay Earles and Henry Lawrence. … According to the builders the track is being erected under American Automobile Association regulations and specifications, and an AA official will be here this week to inspect the work already done.

1972: Mrs. Edwin A. Fuevog’s Almond-Poppy Seed Noodles recipe: Melt 2 sticks margarine slowly over low heat, and add 1 ½ cups slivered, blanched almonds, and saute until golden. Stir in half cup poppy seeds and add ¾ tablespoon salt. Cook two 8-ounce packages of wide noodles in salt and water according to package directions. Drain the noodles and turn the noodles back into the pan in which you have cooked them. Pour mixture of nuts, poppy seeds and butter over drained noodles and mix lightly.

1997: Herbert and Lucille Thompson sat on the front porch of the house at 110 Cemetery St. they have owned for 16 years while Herbert Thompson explained how he will paint the porch floor maroon to match the new shutters on the front windows ... The Thompsons are among the 13 households approved for the Community Development Block Grant loans.

