Here’s what happened locally on March 16 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Mr. Kenneth Jones, a well-to-do young farmer, and Miss Maggie Thacker, the attractive daughter of Mr. J.T. Thacker, of Loneoak, Va., were married at the Methodist parsonage by Rev. W.B. Jett, at 10 a.m. March 10th. The happy couple will make their home at Loneoak.

Also 1923: The copy of a bill introduced into the general assembly, designed to strength co-operative marketing, resulted in sharp reaction this morning, when it was generally claimed that its passage would deal a hard blow at Danville, Lynchburg and other cities as tobacco markets.

1948: Police Chief H.W. Stultz said considerable confusion seems to have arisen over the dog situation in Martinsville as a result of the quarantine placed on animals in cooperation with the county, where a positive case of rabies has been reported. … All owners have to do is confine their animals which have not been vaccinated. Dogs given the anti-rabies vaccine may still run at large.

1973: Jim Philpott of the Bassett Area Jaycees says his club again will bring a topnotch bluegrass musical program to the area. The country music concert is set for Saturday at 8 p.m. in the Bassett High School auditorium and will feature Bill Monroe, “the father and king of the blue grass sound.” Tickets will cost $3 for adults and $1.50 for children. Proceeds will be used for community projects.

1998: The General Assembly has passed a bill that will increase the minimum number of deputies funded by the state from one for every 2,000 people to one for every 1,500 people. Bills introduced by Sen. Roscoe Reynolds, D-Ridgeway, and Del. Ward Armstrong, D-Collinsville, have passed both the House and the Senate without opposition.