Here’s what happened locally on March 2 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: CLASSIFIED ADVERTISING: For Sale – eight or ten full blooded Buff Orpington roosters. Well developed fine breeding stock. $2.00 each. R.P. Gravely, Starling street./Wanted: Table boarders. Apply to Mrs. B.F. Stultz, 617 Cleveland street./Wyandottes, Pilot Strain, the big white chickens that won at the Fair. Six hens and one vigorous cockerel, $15. Pilot Pine Park Preston, Va.

Also 1928: Mr. Austin, of Roanoke, who has been with Beckner and Winter for two weeks, returned home Sunday. Mr. R.S. Brown is out again after an attack of influenza. Mrs. Jno. Shockley has returned from Roanoke, where she has been visiting the past week. Mr. A.W. Miles and party, who spent two months in Florida, returned home Thursday.

1948: Agents of the state ABC board and the Federal ATU agents made wholesale arrests in the Ararat section of Patrick County Tuesday, with the result that eleven persons were bonded here yesterday afternoon for their appearance before U.S. Commissioner S.D. Martin in Martinsville.

1973: Leggett, Your Happy Shopping Store SALE! Men’s and Boys’ Fashions, selected group of men’s suits and sport coats, Regular $30 to $85 – ½ price. Selected group of men’s double knit suits and sports coats – exciting solids and fancies, in short, regular, long and extra long sizes, Regular $50 to $100 – 25% off. Downtown Martinsville and Collinsville Shopping Center.

1998: HAMPTON – Family members are remembering Susan L. Adkins, 49, ad committed to family, friends and flying. The Fieldale native was killed yesterday when the plane she and another licensed pilot, Martha P. Delles of Hampton, were flying crashed near Langley Air Force Base. A graduate of Fieldale-Collinsville High School, Adkins spent the past 20 years or more in Hampton, said her uncle, land developer Bill Adkins.