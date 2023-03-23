Here’s what happened locally on March 23 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: George S. Frame, Bassett police officer, was shot and almost instantly killed by John Stone, an employee of the Bassett Furniture Manufacturing Co., on Sunday afternoon about sunset in the town of New Bassett. Four shots were fired by Stone, all of which took effect in Frame’s body. Stone was in company with Avery Brown and both men were said to be drinking.

1948: STUART – A Rural Life Institute under the sponsorship of the Extension Division of Virginia Polytechnic Institute was held in the basement of the Baptist church here, attended largely by the professional workers of the county, and was presided over by A.C. Turner, chairman of the Professional Workers’ Council of the county.

1973: The calendar says it’s spring but Mother Nature is a wet blanket. The snow and sleet on spring’s first full day amounted to slightly less than an inch, but it was enough to knock out power for more than 200 residents and cause at least two traffic accidents.

Also 1973: Mrs. Martha Henry, the first Public Health Nurse in the Henry-Martinsville Health Department, was honored at a dinner party at the Forest Park Country Club recently. Mrs. Henry retired Feb. 28 with 22 ½ years active service.

1998: The restructuring of Bassett Furniture Industries – including closing plants, exiting three businesses and downsizing two other business lines – resulted in charges of $64.8 million in fiscal year 1997 and may mean $10.5 million more, the company’s chairman said Tuesday. Paul Fulton told about 100 stockholders at the Bassett annual meeting that the non-recurring charges totaled about 20 percent of the company’s total book value.