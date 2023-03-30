Here’s what happened locally on March 30 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: Mr. J.W. Russell was ordered to send a tractor and machine and employ men and teams to work under the supervision of R.B. Seay on the road from Oak Level to Henry.

Also 1923: Levies fixed by the county Board for the ensuing year are as follows: County Levy 90 cents, county school 50 cents, county roads 20 cents, Bond issue and sinking fund 65 cents, District school 25 cents and 65 cents, Bank Stock in town 10 cents, Bank Stock out of town 65 cents, District roads 30 cents, intangible property 20 cents.

1948: Ground was broken this week at Villa Heights, one mile north of Martinsville, for 20 new duplex frame homes, the project to cost in the neighborhood of $225,000 and is being undertaken by the Villa Heights Corporation. … The Villa Heights corporation organized in 1941 by Messrs. Cannaday and H.H. Dudley, and later taken over by a new group of local men … built 20 small frame family units on Sunrise and LaFayette avenues, in the main section of the development.

1973: Memorial Hospital plans to hire four doctors to staff the emergency room full time and is also seeking physicians to enter private practice in the area. That announcement was made today by Nathan Bushnell III, the hospital’s executive director, at a breakfast meeting of the local chamber of commerce.

1998: Robert and Rosa Crouch of Bassett think Interstate 73 will help area business, so when they had the chance to support the project, they jumped on board, literally. The Crouches were among the 45 area people who boarded a bus for Salem Tuesday morning to show their support for I-73 at a Commonwealth Transportation Board hearing.

The interstate will enter Virginia east of Roanoke before traveling south through Henry County to the North Carolina border.