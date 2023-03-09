Here’s what happened locally on March 9 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: At the Hamilton Theatre last night Mrs. Rebecca Weintraub had a leading part in the absorbingly interesting screen drama “Breaking Home Ties,” and her acting of the part was excellent. Mrs. Weintraub is a sister of Mr. A. Fusfeld, the well known Martinsville merchant, and was on the stage for some years before becoming a movie actor.

Also 1923: A bootlegger’s five-passenger Dodge automobile rushed headlong into probation officer, B.A. Anthony’s five-passenger Dodge last Saturday about midnight on the Oak Level highway, wrecking both cars. The bootlegger escaped, leaving his 130 gallons flowing down the gullies behind him. Help was called from Martinsville and the party worked about twelve hours to clean up the wreck.

1948: The drivers’ training course at Martinsville High school is one of the most popular among students since they received recently a “Dual Control Driver Training Car” as a present from the Burroughs-White Chevrolet Corp. The keys to the car are being presented here to Supt. M.L. Carper by G.T. White, president of the corporation.

1973: Lee Telephone customers will get a chance Tuesday and Wednesday to complain about service in hearings to be held here by the State Corporation Commission. The hearings will be held at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Tuesday and at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Martinsville Corporation Courtroom. The SCC said the hearings are being held because of numerous complaints regarding “inadequacy of telephone service.”

1998: Former Henry County Supervisor Simon Spencer said this morning that the $15,000 paid for the former Samuel H. Hairston Elementary School in 1996 was a “token amount” because of the extensive work the building needed.