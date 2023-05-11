Here’s what happened locally on May 11 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: W. R. West, George W. Mitchell, and W. H. Carter, were elected delegates by the Tobacco Growers Co-Operative Association last Saturday. A lively interest in the voting was shown and many voted by mail. W.R. West received 397 votes, George Mitchell 372, and W. H. Carter 347. These delegates will meet with the delegates from Patrick and Franklin counties on May 12th.

1948: Those discharged from the General Hospital Tuesday were Little Diana Meredith, Hillcrest Avenue, city; David Leak, Route 3, Ridgeway; Miss Sara Lee East, Starling Avenue, city; Mrs. Thomas Tatum, Spencer; Mrs. Vivian Joyce, Fieldale; Basil Turner, Route 2, city; Miss Edna Murphy, Spencer; and Mrs. Grave Horsley and baby daughter, Fieldale.

1973: The Henry County Board of Supervisors held an illegal secret meeting yesterday to discuss a telephone threat received by School Supt. Branch K. Rives. Board Chairman Melvin Brown said afterwards that he knew the secret meeting violated the Virginia Freedom of Information Act. Rives received a single phone call Tuesday night, in which a young man’s voice warned him to “lay off the board or the gang will see that you are taken care of” and “if you don’t believe this, the boss will tell you the same thing,” Brown said today.

1998: Bassett Walker Inc.’s Monday announcement that it would close two sewing plants in addition to three shutdowns announced in January should have little immediate effect on local operations, according to a company spokesperson. The Martinsville area Bassett Walker plants are too far from those set for closing to absorb any significant share of about 430 employees who will be idled, said Donny Rakes, manager of employee development and communications for the Martinsville-based fleecewear manufacturer.