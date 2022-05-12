 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, May 12

Today is Thursday, May 12, the 132nd day of 2022. There are 233 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: Presenting a glittering array of valuable awards, the Henry Bulletin announces the most stupendous circulation salesmanship club campaign ever inaugurated in this section of Virginia. The prizes $2,500.00 worth, include one of the latest model designs of an ESSEX touring car, and many other handsome prizes.

1947: Thomas Calvin Matthews, 75-year-old Henry County Circuit Court Clerk, who spent the last 57 years of his life in the local office, passed away at 2:30 Sunday morning at his home on the Stuart highway, two miles west of Martinsville … Mr. Matthews was believed to have been the dean of Virginia county public servants at the time of his death. A son of the late John H. Matthews his predecessor as county circuit court clerk, Mr. Matthews entered his father’s office on January 18, 1889, and served as a deputy clerk until the elder Matthew’s death.

1972: An item of expenditure at a Martinsville School Board meeting yesterday caused board members Jackson Kiser and Worth Carter to raise their eyebrows. What they wanted to know, is this item for a few dollars for doughnut holes? “Is someone putting us on?” Well, they weren’t being put on. It seems the local school system buys from local bakeries the centers cut from doughnuts and uses them, primarily at social functions such as receptions. This was news to the Stroller. We always thought you used doughnut holes to stuff spaghetti with.

1997: Dr. David O. Lewis spread a mass of newspaper clippings, stockholders’ reports and books on the floor of American Cancer Society local Director Tom Helmstutler’s office. … Lewis, an emergency room physician at Memorial Hospital of Martinsville and Henry County, is a health care activist who spoke at recent annual meetings …

