Here’s what happened locally on May 18 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: Mr. E.R. Price, editor of Extension News, V.P.I. Blacksburg, was very much pleased with the club work in this county. On Friday and Saturday, he visited clubs. At the conclusion of the programs at the several clubs, Mr. Price in an interesting and attractive talk told of the three underlying principles of success in club work and the three great less of life to be learned as a result of club work.

75 years ago: Outstanding bravery he displayed almost a year ago in saving the life of a child has brought recognition to Arnold M. Jones Jr., a 16-year-old Bassett High School sophomore. Jones left Bassett this afternoon en route for Washington where he will be presented a special honor medal at the White House by President Harry Truman … It was as a member of the Bassett School Safety Patrol … Lois Knotts, age 8, disregarded his signal to await crossing the highway … Jones hurled himself in front of the child, blocking her [from an oncoming wrecker hauling an automobile].

50 years ago: [Art show at Christ Episcopal Church:] About that time Mrs. Polly Randolph made a grand entrance. The indefatigable Mrs. Randolph is a virtual whirlwind, so all her entrances are grand. Sandwiched between questions directed at Mr. Ewertz over whether he had enough display space, she shot staccato remarks at us explaining the whole deal. It’s the third time around for the Piedmont chapter and Roten Galleries, we learned.

25 years ago: Lowe’s Companies Inc. wants to build a 115,000-square-foot home improvement store near Wal-Mart in Mountain View Plaza, according to documents filed with Henry County. The store would replace a 65,760-square-foot store the North Wilkesboro, N.C.-based retailer has been operating on U.S. 220 south of Martinsville since 1990.