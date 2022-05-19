Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, May 19

Today is Thursday, May 19, the 139th day of 2022. There are 226 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The visit of the representatives of the Billy Sunday Club of Roanoke, to Martinsville, Sunday and the service conducted by them in the afternoon at the warehouse was a feature of the union revival meetings here eliciting unusual interest.

Also 1922: Free moving pictures will be given at the following places and dates named. The pictures are given for the especial benefit of the Boy’s and Girl’s Agricultural and Home Economic Clubs, but all are invited particularly the parents of children members.

1947: Notices of the bi-annual meeting of the Martinsville Cemetery Association at the courthouse at May 29 at 8 p.m. have been sent to all lot owners with instruction to name a proxy if the property owner will not be able to attend the meeting. J.W. Townes, secretary-treasurer of the association, has announced his intention to resign. Overton Gregory is president and Dr. C.W. Reed, vice-president.

1972: A group of 27 Brown Street and Cleveland Avenue citizens who live in the vicinity of a proposed juvenile probation home plan to oppose the project publically at the next Martinsville City Council meeting Tuesday night, May 23. … The probation home is planned by an influential citizens group, including Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court Judge J. English Ford, which claims overwhelming industry, civic and government support for the project.

1997: As Martinsville Middle School Principal Joan Montgomery invited members of the community to tour the newly renovated facility Sunday afternoon, she said, “We did it, guys!” Montgomery and other school and city officials were celebrating the end of nearly two years of renovation and construction at the middle school.

