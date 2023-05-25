Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Here’s what happened locally on May 25 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

100 years ago: The local post of the American Legion held its regular semi-monthly meeting last Monday night, at eight p.m. in the Club room. The meeting of Assembly Week which is being observed throughout the department of Virginia is an extensive effort to get all ex-service men of the state acquainted with the activities of the Legion.

75 years ago: Contractor John W. Daniel, of Danville, is making preparations to begin construction of an eight-room colored elementary school about four miles south of Irisburg. The contract was awarded April 6 by the Henry County School Board, subject to approval by the supervisors who authorized the project at their last meeting.

Also 1948: At a meeting of the Henry County Tuberculosis Association last night, constitution and bylaws as submitted by a committee made up of J.S. Smith, chairman, Edgar Hollandswirth of Bassett, and W. Grady Moore, were adopted. … The Henry County Tuberculosis Association is a voluntary health agency composed of interested medical and lay persons who give their time and energy in order to promote a general program of tuberculosis control ...

50 years ago: Construction on the first leg of the $30 million US 220-58 bypass should begin within the next six weeks, the State Department said today. … The four-mile stretch of road from Bassett Forks to Rt. 609 west of Fieldale should be completed by October 1975.

25 years ago: Sandy Level residents hope to cope with crime problems by improving youth opportunity with a grant from a program called “Bridging the Gap of Isolation.” Sandy Level was selected last summer as one of 10 communities nationwide to share a $1.5 million, three-year grant from the DeWitt Wallace-Reader’s Digest Fund to the National 4-H Council.