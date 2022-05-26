Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, May 26

Today is Thursday, May 26, the 146th day of 2022. There are 219 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The committee in charge of the celebration of the National Memorial Day on Tuesday, May 30th, has arranged to have Mr. Roy Webster make the principal address. … The parade will be formed at 10 o’clock a.m. in the public square. The order will be as follows: The local national guard Company will be first under the command of Capt. Whittle or Lieut. King. Next will come ex-service men. Then the Red Cross, school children and all visitors.

Also in 1922: Wool suits made to measure from $27.50 up. 500 pieces of woolen domestic and imported fabrics to select from. Don’t forget Old Scotch Bannonckburn Woolen, from Kester & Kester.

1947: Two real estate sales near Martinsville Saturday returned top prices for their owners, it was reported today. Sale of a store and garage, on route 220, four miles north of Martinsville, belonging to C.D. Conner brought $15,800, with H.L. Boar, H.L. Robertson and W.E. Kirby as purchases of the property. Sale of 69 building lots on route 57, four miles northeast of Martinsville, belonging to Mrs. Elsie S. Richards, yielded $18,855, with the sales being distributed out among a large number of purchasers.

1972: Three area discount stores were each fined $50 and costs Thursday in Henry County Court on charges of violating the Sunday Blue Law last December. They are Lee’s Discount Department Store, Mason’s Discount Department Store and the Family Bargain Center.

1997: An upgraded Fairy Stone State Park marked the Memorial Day weekend by opening its swimming and beach areas Saturday … With two new playgrounds, two new picnic facilities and refurbished hiking trails, the park is ready for its summer visitors, said John Grooms, park manager.

