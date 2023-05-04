Here’s what happened locally on May 4 over the past century, as reported in this newspaper, which went from being called the Henry Bulletin to the Daily Bulletin to the Martinsville Bulletin:

1923: The Boys from Danville military Institute will come to Martinsville to furnish oppositions to the home boys in the final game of the season which ought to attract a large attendance, as this is the first Saturday game played here this year. The local High boys have already crossed bats with D.M.I in Danville, winning by the score of 5 to 2.

1948: Ralph Hill, of Martinsville, was the winner of the $150 diamond ring awarded last night by the operators of The Jewel Box, the newest business enterprise on Church street. His ticket, N. 948, won the first prize in the drawing which was attended by hundreds of people in the store and overflowing into the street. C.H. Duncan was presented with a $50 ring and the $50 Bulova watch went to E.G. Tuggle.

1973: Miss Mary Mathews, education representative for Unique Zipper Distributing Service, will speak to homemakers on the subject, “Knit Know-How,” at 7 p.m. Wednesday ... in First Presbyterian Church. Miss Matthews’ lecture will include a special section on the different types of knit fabrics available and how to choose the right patterns for them.

Also 1973: This Globman’s ad: Butter-Matic Popcorn Popper – Reg. $14.95 – now—$10.88. West Bend Butter-Matic automatic popcorn maker adds the butter in a better way. That’s all there is to it! You never have to touch … Just snap open the butter compartment and add hard butter or margarine from the outside. Warmth of the popping does the rest! Housewares, Basement, Limit One (1)

1998: Martinsville City Council agreed Tuesday to borrow $2 million for redevelopment projects, including the W.M. Bassett Furniture Plant on Rives Road and the city block bounded by Church, Market, Barton and Fayette streets. City Manager Earl B. Reynolds Jr. said the city has money to pay for those projects now, but it would have to cash in investments to do so.