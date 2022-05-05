Today in Martinsville-Henry County history: Thursday, May 5

Today is Thursday, May 5, the 125th day of 2022. There are 240 days left in the year.

In the Henry Bulletin in 1922: The largest and most complete outdoor pageant of the year is being given on the High School grounds this afternoon by pupils of the grammar grades. It has been several years since anything of this nature has been attempted at the school, and the teachers of the grammar grades consider this a propitious time to put on a pageant of such nature.

Also 1922: The annual meeting of the Stuart Hairston Camp of Confederate Veterans was held in the courtroom Saturday. A considerable number of the old soldiers whose ranks are thinning year by year were present and a sumptuous dinner was served by the ladies of the Mildred Lee Chapter of the U.D.C.

1947: The Nimble Thimble Parade – described by its sponsors as the only fashion show of its kind ever to be presented here – will be given this evening at 8 o’clock in the Martinsville High school auditorium under the sponsorship of the Snip ‘n Stitch Club. Proceeds from the presentation will be used by the club to carry out its charity work, which heretofore has been principally the distribution of clothing and other articles to needy children at Christmastime.

1972: Martin Processing Co. of Bassett will merge with HCA Industries Inc., according to a report today in the Wall Street Journal. Directors of HCA, formerly Hat Corporation of America, and two Martin principals, Bernard Klebnow and Julius Hermes, have agreed to terms of the merger.

1997: Martinsville, Henry County and Patrick Henry Community College school officials on Monday announced a joint venture to increase students’ career opportunities. The joint vocational career opportunities announced Monday will allow the school systems to share facilities, programs and students at Bassett High School, Martinsville High School and PHCC in eight subject areas.

